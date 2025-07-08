Popular TV superstars and former Pompey players will face each other in an upcoming charity football match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several familiar faces will pull on a Blues shirt once again for the event at Westleigh Park in Havant on Sunday (July 13). Legendary goalkeeper Alan Knight will be doing the kick off for the match, with Greg Halford, Mustapha Dumbuya and Lee Brown participating - all raising money for various charities and good causes.

Lee Brown, Greg Halford and Mustapha Dumbuya will be returning to Portsmouth for a charity football match at Westleigh park in Havant. | Joe Pepler/Getty Images

Organiser Mark Briscoe, one of the board members at the Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST), said: “It’s good that we have players such as Mustapha Dumbuya who don’t normally play for all of the other smaller charity matches which happen now and again, so hopefully it will appeal to some of the true Pompey fans and get people involved. We also have Alan Knight doing the kick off but obviously he can’t play anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PST collaborated with Sellebrity soccer to organise the fundraiser. Money will be donated to Sophie’s Legacy, an organisation created in memory of Sophie Fairall who passed away aged 10 after being diagnosed with a fair form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

Pompey in the Community will also be supported, with funds going towards sports participation events across the city. Mr Briscoe, 34, said: “As I’m on the supporters trust board, we’ve donated money to the John Jenkins stadium which is built to provide the facilities for people in the community. We have chosen Sophie's legacy charity because we know the great work they do in the community and I have personally witnessed the great things they have done.”

Other famous faces taking part include actor Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning in EastEnders, Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne, Calum Best - son of legendary footballer George and contestant on Celebrity Love Island - and many more.

Mr Briscoe, of Havant, said the Sellebrity Soccer events team organises matches across the country, with one attracting a crowd of 10,000 spectators. He hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the charities as they’re an important part of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping to raise a similar amount of money compared to the last charity match we held, which made between £5,000-£6,000, although we might make less as not as many people have bought tickets as I had hoped. I’m hoping to sell more as people can be quite last minute.”

Gates open at 1.30pm, with a scheduled kick off time of 3pm. Tickets cost £12 and can be purchase here.