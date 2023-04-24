In 1921 Field Marshal Haig laid the foundation stone for the hospital and on April 28, 1923, the hospital was opened by the local MP Sir John Davidson.

Now, 100 years later, and in the NHS’s 75th year, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust marked the anniversary by laying a commemorative stone. Dedications were given by trust chair Lynne Hunt, Tim Davey, Captain of HMS Collingwood, and Colonel Brian Carter of the Royal Marines.Commemorative cakes were issued to patients with a special programme which touched on highlights over the 100 years.

Pictured is: The Standards and bugle remember the Royal Marines who died during the First World War Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-51)

Lynne Hunt, chair of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘Long before my current role as chair I was a nurse and I can tell you, with some certainty, that local hospitals such as this are not just a vital part of the NHS but hugely important cornerstones for the communities they serve.

‘I am hugely proud to be here to mark this very special birthday alongside my colleagues from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy as well our amazing League of Friends. Today is about celebrating all the good that this hospital, and countless staff and volunteers, have contributed over the last 100 years.

‘Healthcare has changed hugely since 1923, as has the hospital which has consistently been updated through the years, including major updates in the 1960s and 1990s. Most recently, in 2020 we invested £3.4m to bring the hospital’s Poppy and Rose wards up to the latest standards. This investment ensures that the hospital continues to be at the cutting edge of care and a point of pride for the staff, patients and families who use its services.

‘Lastly, I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff who work here. Whatever their role or profession, this hospital could not run or provide the level of care it does without their continued dedication and compassion.’

Guests at the ceremony Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-24)

Colonel Carter RM retd Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-31)

The commemorative stone. Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-68)