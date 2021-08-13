QAH Radio, Queen Alexandra Hospital’s radio station, received funding for new communications equipment so that the team can continue broadcasting Pompey Football Club home match commentary.

Old equipment caused broadcasting issues last season, but now funds from National Lottery Community Fund and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation have helped replace the radio installation at Fratton Park.

Jack from Lizard Events installing the equipment at Fratton Park

Hilsea company Lizard Events installed the new equipment.

Richard Coates, a volunteer for QAH Radio, thanked the charities for their ‘generous support’.

He said: ‘The quality of broadcast has been dramatically improved so that if you find yourself residing in QA for a period of time you don’t have to miss your favourite team playing at home.

‘All broadcasts by Portsmouth Hospital radio are free to listen to.

‘A team from AD Commentary are trained to provide free match commentaries at Fratton Park for the blind and partially sighted.’

