Eighties synth-pop tribute act HardDrive played a special performance in support of Brighterway, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust’s charitable arm.

The band met with Brighterway representatives to hand over the donation at the Gosport pub.

Receiving the cheque for £1094.57 raised by the band. Pictured: Daren Evans (Brighterway Charity) and Ian Hynd (Head of Brighterway Charity) with Tina Tester (Landlady of The Carisbrooke Arms), Vic Woods (HardDrive vocalist) and Kev McManus (HardDrive keyboard player and vocalist)Picture: Mike Cooter (110821)

Vocalist Vic Woods, along with keyboard and backing vocals bandmate Kevin McManus, contacted Brighterway earlier this year to invite a number of the NHS trust’s staff to a charity gig at the pub.

The concert, organised to raise much needed funds for Brighterway, was intended to show the band’s appreciation for NHS staff, and particularly their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Ian Hynd, head of charity at Brighterway, said: ‘Although the original date had to be postponed due to changing coronavirus lockdown rules, nothing could stop this fantastic pop duo from rescheduling the gig as soon as the restrictions were lifted, with a new date agreed late in July.

‘Tina and Darren, the managers of the Carisbrooke Arms pub came up with the idea of the gig being a ticketed event for a charity of HardDrive’s choice.

Vic Woods and Kev McManus from HardDrive. Picture: Mike Cooter (110821)

‘They were quick to agree that it should be an NHS staff charity – and that’s where we came in.

‘Kevin’s employer, ULTRA Electronics, also generously pledged money as part of the fundraiser and we couldn’t be more delighted or thankful with the overall sum raised.’

In total, the gig raised £844.57 and, combined with ULTRA Electronic’s £250 donation, the grand sum was £1,094.57 – an amount which is set to help NHS staff working in the Gosport area, specifically those at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

HardDrive sold 250 tickets for a £2 entry fee, and also accepted donations on the night itself.

Vic said: ‘We were really pleased with the outcome.

‘The tickets sold well in spite of Covid-19 fears and the combined efforts of our band, the Carisbrooke Arms and ULTRA Electronics means that this has been a very successful, well-deserved result for Brighterway and our hard-worked NHS staff.’

Brighterway provides support for projects that go above and beyond NHS funding.

