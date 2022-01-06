Charity aiming to help endometriosis sufferers along the south coast launches 2022 calendar

The Endometriosis South Coast Calendar 2022 Supporters of Endometriosis South Coast with dog Steve

Endometriosis South Coast is a charity for people along the south coast who have been, or are being diagnosed with, endometriosis and adenomyosis and offers support in a time which can be extremely daunting.

Endo South Coast has launched a charity calendar for 2022. All the proceeds will go towards the charity, keeping people organised in the new year as well as moving towards their mission to spread awareness and support those with the taboo conditions.

The calendar features charming dog photos sent in by supporters and trustees of the charity, a different photo for each month with pups often sporting a neckerchief with the charity logo.

Founder of Endometriosis South Coast, Jodie Hughes said: ‘Pets have a sixth sense for when you’re in pain particularly if you have a chronic illness like endo, so many people in the support group rely on their dogs.’

The charity aims to create a safe space for all people affected by the chronic disease, which the National Library of Medicine reports is ‘under-diagnosed, under-reported, and under-researched’ regardless of race, gender, or religion.

Common symptoms of endometriosis include heavy periods, as well as serious pelvic or abdominal pain, which are often dismissed or seen as an everyday occurrence to be ignored or put up with.

Founder Jodie, now 37 was diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 29 and was told by doctors and family that it was just the way that it was for women, and to get on with it.

‘We’re given this diagnosis, a great big word which no one can understand or even pronounce and we’re left to try and understand it on our own,’ Jodie said.

Jodie, from Havant, is currently carrying out a research PhD at the Univeristy of Roehampton in London, investigating the relationship between endometriosis care and other factors which aid her in creating coping mechanisms for herself and others.

‘When people find our charity and realise they’re not the only with this condition and there are ways that they can help themselves, they often say “oh my god I’m so glad I found you”, said Jodie.

‘It’s lovely when you hear that and can be there to help, it’s massively rewarding,’ she added.

To find out more about the charity or purchase a calendar visit endometriosissouthcoast.com.

