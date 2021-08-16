The winner, a 44-year-old, was enjoying a catch-up and her regular Friday night bingo with her dad and sister at Crown Bingo Leigh Park on August 6.

While playing the National Bingo game she heard all her numbers roll off the caller’s tongue, leading to a full house and claiming the club prize and a £50,000 jackpot.

Crown Bingo in Leigh Park

At first the lucky winner could not believe it and was just expecting the house prize.

When the announcement was made that she had in fact won the top jackpot prize of £50,000 too, she fell silent as the club erupted in cheers around her.

Gary Bell, general manager for Crown Bingo, said: ‘It’s fair to say our lucky winner was in quite a state of shock: who wouldn’t be on finding out your Friday night bingo had just changed your life in an amazing way.

‘The big win also shocked the team working on the night as the caller, realising that they might have a very big win, called the assistant manager to the stage to make doubly sure that the win was valid.

‘Confirming that it was, the announcement was made and everyone in the club started clapping and cheering.

‘It’s great to have a big win in the club, as it gives everyone a lift, and really nice to see it go to a regular customer.

‘It has been such a shock for the winner that I genuinely believe they don’t yet have a clue what they might do with their winnings, but I am sure that they will enjoy spending it when the time comes.’

Alastair Stewart, head of commercial operations at the National Bingo game, said: ‘We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo game £50,000 Jackpot winner at Crown Bingo Havant – what a great way to start your weekend with a Friday night jackpot.

‘I am sure when the reality settles in they will enjoy some treats and spending their winnings.’

Players should always gamble responsibly. Visit BeGambleAware.org.

