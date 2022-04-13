The team of seven, from Chichester University, took on a 47-mile walk from Brighton Pier to The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth, in support of the venue’s appeal to make the space better adapted for disabled users.

The challenge saw the students cover a section of the journey each, completing the feat in 48 hours before arriving at their final destination on Saturday, April 9.

Walkers were greeted by family and friends at the theatre, where they also got to meet TV presenter, author and expert in bushcraft Ray Mears.

Chichester University students who took on the 47-mile walk.

Ray and his team congratulated the group on their efforts before they took a well-deserved rest to watch his show, We Are Nature.

Organiser Lily Mansfield, 21, from Worthing is currently in her second year studying Musical Theatre and Arts Development and has Congenital Glaucoma, a lifelong condition which affects her peripheral vision.

She said: ‘I feel it’s vital that everyone should have the same experience when visiting the theatre despite disabilities.

Chichester students meet Ray Mears.

‘We took on this challenge to prove anything is possible when you put your mind to it and we are so grateful for everyone who has supported us so far in raising funds to improve disabled access at New Theatre Royal. As someone living with a disability this is a cause very close to my heart.’

Lily walked a total of 33 miles as part of the challenge.

She adds: ‘I’m so proud of our team for completing this huge challenge. The walk went smoothly and we got to take in the beautiful sights of three coastal counties along the way.

‘The hardest part was the second day. Our bodies were aching and it was getting harder to motivate each other to keep going but when we saw the Spinnaker Tower in the distance, we were spurred on to push through those arduous final miles.

‘It was such an amazing feeling to finally reach the theatre and a real highlight to meet Ray Mears who kindly gave us some great advice in terms of recovery.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated and is still donating. This money will make a huge difference and we are so amazed by everyone’s support.’

Funds raised from the challenge will go towards New Theatre Royal’s Disabled Access Renovation Project to offer a more inclusive audience experience. Refurbishment plans include renovating the disabled entrance corridor, improving overall wheelchair access across the building and modernising the disabled toilet facilities.

The funds will also go towards updating equipment for those with visual and hearing impairments enabling everyone to enjoy the venue and its productions.

Head of marketing at New Theatre Royal, Andy Sheppard said: ‘We are so grateful to the students for taking on this impressive challenge to support our Disabled Access Renovation Project. The funds raised will make a big difference in enabling us to make some much-needed updates to our Victorian building and improve facilities to ensure the best quality experience possible for all of our audiences.’