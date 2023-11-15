A grieving mother is campaigning to criminalise homicide by coercive control after the tragic death of her daughter Chloe Holland, saying laws must be changed so “monsters are held accountable”.

In a recent meeting, Sharon Holland implored Portsmouth city councillors to support “Chloe’s Motion,” presented by Councillor Kirsty Mellor. The motion calls for coercive control perpetrators to face legal consequences in line with the suffering they have caused, suggesting manslaughter charges when victims take their lives due to abuse.

Chloe Holland, a 23-year-old mother-of-one, took her own life on February 1 this year after a year-long campaign of abuse by her partner, 26-year-old Marc Masterson. A court heard he subjected her to physical violence, isolation and even encouraged suicide.

Masterson, formerly of Montgomerie Road in Southsea, was jailed for 41 months after entering an early plea for coercive and controlling behaviour in October.

Chloe Holland, 23, took her own life after a year of domestic violence from her partner who has been sentenced to prison. Her mum, Sharon Holland, is desperate to raise awareness and help other families and victims.

Speaking on his sentencing, Sharon Holland said: “We heard how he had done his courses in prison, and a letter of remorse was read out, how he loved my daughter and still did, all the while he was smiling through all of this.

“Fifteen per cent was taken off his sentence and he was praised for entering an early plea, three years and four months was all he was given for causing my beautiful daughter to take her life.

“Legislation must be changed so these monsters are held accountable for destroying a young girl’s life and putting her through the most horrendous abuse.”

Cllr Mellor, member of Charles Dickens ward, said the motion is a “matter of profound importance that strikes at the heart of justice and wellbeing”.

“Coercive control is a prevalent and dangerous form of abuse that goes beyond physical violence leaving victims trapped in a web of manipulation, fear and dependency. It is an issue that our legal system has long overlooked and it’s high time we address this gap in our legislation.

“When coercive control escalates into domestic suicide, our legal system must respond with the gravity and severity such horrific abuse deserves.”

The council unanimously approved the motion, urging council leadership to lobby central government for legislative changes.

If you’re struggling, there is help at hand. Whatever you’re going through, the Samaritans will face it with you. They’re available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116123 for free to speak to a Samaritan or visit samaritans.org.