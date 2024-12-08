Christmas has started at Whiteley as it offers various festive events including meet and greets

By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:10 BST
Whiteley is hosting a wonderful list of events over the festive period for the whole family to enjoy.

From the mini Christmas market to Santa’s grotto to character meet and greets, there is something for everyone at Whiteley over the holidays.

Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is certainly the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to kick start our festive celebrations at Whiteley.

“We know how popular the Christmas markets are with visitors, so it’s brilliant to be able to welcome them back to the centre once again, with even more festive flavours on offer for everyone to enjoy.”

We paid Whiteley a visit this weekend to get into the festive spirirt. Here are 7 pictures:

From left, Ava, 9, Willow, 9, and Nina, 5. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-33)

Whiteley Christmas Event

From left, Ava, 9, Willow, 9, and Nina, 5. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-33)

Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-31)

Whiteley Christmas Event

Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-31)

Hot chocolate. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-34)

Whiteley Christmas Event

Hot chocolate. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-34)

The James family. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-35)

Whiteley Christmas Event

The James family. Whiteley Christmas Event, Whiteley Shopping Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (071224-35)

