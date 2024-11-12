Whiteley Shopping Centre celebrates 'most wonderful time of year' with Christmas markets
As we near December, Christmas markets will be popping up all over Hampshire - and Whiteley Shopping Centre have confirmed the return of its annual festive lineup.
This Christmas will welcome some new festive flavours on offer, with a Crepes and Hot Chocolate Hut making its debut at the shopping centre as well as the Bratwurst Sausage Hut and Cheese Hut which will be returning for another year.
Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is certainly the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to kick start our festive celebrations at Whiteley.
“We know how popular the Christmas markets are with visitors, so it’s brilliant to be able to welcome them back to the centre once again, with even more festive flavours on offer for everyone to enjoy.”
The popular children’s carousel will also be returning over the Christmas period, adding even more festive fun to a day out at the centre for the youngest visitors.
Whiteley has also announced its festive shopping hours for this year, with late night shopping until 8pm on Thursdays from November 28 until December 19.
