Whiteley Shopping Centre celebrates 'most wonderful time of year' with Christmas markets

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Whiteley Shopping Centre will be transformed into a winter paradise as it welcomes festive markets.

As we near December, Christmas markets will be popping up all over Hampshire - and Whiteley Shopping Centre have confirmed the return of its annual festive lineup.

Christmas celebrations will take place at Whiteley Shopping Centre throughout December.Christmas celebrations will take place at Whiteley Shopping Centre throughout December.
Christmas celebrations will take place at Whiteley Shopping Centre throughout December. | Dave Dodge / SWNS

This Christmas will welcome some new festive flavours on offer, with a Crepes and Hot Chocolate Hut making its debut at the shopping centre as well as the Bratwurst Sausage Hut and Cheese Hut which will be returning for another year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is certainly the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to kick start our festive celebrations at Whiteley.

“We know how popular the Christmas markets are with visitors, so it’s brilliant to be able to welcome them back to the centre once again, with even more festive flavours on offer for everyone to enjoy.”

The popular children’s carousel will also be returning over the Christmas period, adding even more festive fun to a day out at the centre for the youngest visitors.

Whiteley has also announced its festive shopping hours for this year, with late night shopping until 8pm on Thursdays from November 28 until December 19.

For more information about the Whiteley Shopping Centre at Christmas, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWhiteley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice