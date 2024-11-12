Whiteley Shopping Centre will be transformed into a winter paradise as it welcomes festive markets.

Christmas celebrations will take place at Whiteley Shopping Centre throughout December. | Dave Dodge / SWNS

This Christmas will welcome some new festive flavours on offer, with a Crepes and Hot Chocolate Hut making its debut at the shopping centre as well as the Bratwurst Sausage Hut and Cheese Hut which will be returning for another year.

Mia Gordon, centre director for Whiteley, said: “Christmas is certainly the most wonderful time of year, and we can’t wait to kick start our festive celebrations at Whiteley.

The popular children’s carousel will also be returning over the Christmas period, adding even more festive fun to a day out at the centre for the youngest visitors.