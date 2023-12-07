Christmas in Hampshire: Port Solent Christmas Festival - here's when and where
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of people will flock to Port Solent this weekend to get into the festive spirit as local traders and businesses come together to offer something for all of the family.
The event will take place on December 9 and 10 and there will be more than 100 under-cover market stalls, all of which will be offering festive favourites.
There will also be the opportunity for people to watch street entertainment, listen to festive music, indulge in delicious food and drink and immerse themselves in a spectacular Christmas event.
SEE ALSO: These 48 schools have received their Ofsted ratings for 2023 - here is how they have fared
On Saturday, there will be live performances from Theatre Arts Kids, the Igloo Band and Choir, the Salvation Army Band and Warsash Band, plus entertainment from Two Wise Men, Christmas Pudding and a festive Fairy, which will take place between 10am to 5pm.
On Sunday, there will be music from The Pitch Pipers; Pompey Pluckers, the Lyrics Singing Crew and The Fine Voice Choir, plus fun with The Squirrels and The Wish Elf, who will be performing between 10am to 4pm.
There will also be Christmas Carols at the Boardwalk on December 20, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and carollers will be able to sing along to the music performed by the Portsmouth Baroque Choir and the Portsmouth Salvation Army Band, who will perform outside the Harvester restaurant.