A popular Portchester couple will be dressing their home in thousands of Christmas lights for another year of festivities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bill and Barbara Wright are back this year for their Christmas decoration display which will transform their home into a winter wonderland.

The couple have been decorating their house with lights for more than 50 years and for 20 of those years, they have been raising money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past three years, the couple have raised a brilliant amount of £9,200 which has been presented to Woodsy’s Food Bank in a bid to help less fortunate families going through a difficult time.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: GV of the Christmas lights at their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

This year, Bill is determined to reach a grand total of £10,000 overall and he is hoping to be able to donate £3,000 to the food bank this year.

Bill said: “There has already been a lot of interest in the lights so far.

"I will be so pleased if we could get to the £3,000 mark this year – I never thought we would get to the figure we have now and so if we could keep doing it that would be amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festive house attracts hundreds of people annually and it is formed of thousands of lights and weeks of man power, the house is equipped with santa, snowmen, reindeers and much more.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

It takes approximately a month to get all of the decorations on the house and this year, Bill has had some help getting the lights on the roof area and he is hoping to get them up and running by the end of this month.