Christmas lights in Hampshire: Couple set to cover home in thousands of lights to raise money for Woodsy’s Food Bank
Bill and Barbara Wright are back this year for their Christmas decoration display which will transform their home into a winter wonderland.
The couple have been decorating their house with lights for more than 50 years and for 20 of those years, they have been raising money for charity.
For the past three years, the couple have raised a brilliant amount of £9,200 which has been presented to Woodsy’s Food Bank in a bid to help less fortunate families going through a difficult time.
This year, Bill is determined to reach a grand total of £10,000 overall and he is hoping to be able to donate £3,000 to the food bank this year.
Bill said: “There has already been a lot of interest in the lights so far.
"I will be so pleased if we could get to the £3,000 mark this year – I never thought we would get to the figure we have now and so if we could keep doing it that would be amazing.”
The festive house attracts hundreds of people annually and it is formed of thousands of lights and weeks of man power, the house is equipped with santa, snowmen, reindeers and much more.
It takes approximately a month to get all of the decorations on the house and this year, Bill has had some help getting the lights on the roof area and he is hoping to get them up and running by the end of this month.
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.