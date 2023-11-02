News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Christmas lights in Hampshire: Couple set to cover home in thousands of lights to raise money for Woodsy’s Food Bank

A popular Portchester couple will be dressing their home in thousands of Christmas lights for another year of festivities.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bill and Barbara Wright are back this year for their Christmas decoration display which will transform their home into a winter wonderland.

The couple have been decorating their house with lights for more than 50 years and for 20 of those years, they have been raising money for charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the past three years, the couple have raised a brilliant amount of £9,200 which has been presented to Woodsy’s Food Bank in a bid to help less fortunate families going through a difficult time.

Most Popular
Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: GV of the Christmas lights at their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur RahmanBarbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: GV of the Christmas lights at their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: GV of the Christmas lights at their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

This year, Bill is determined to reach a grand total of £10,000 overall and he is hoping to be able to donate £3,000 to the food bank this year.

Bill said: “There has already been a lot of interest in the lights so far.

"I will be so pleased if we could get to the £3,000 mark this year – I never thought we would get to the figure we have now and so if we could keep doing it that would be amazing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festive house attracts hundreds of people annually and it is formed of thousands of lights and weeks of man power, the house is equipped with santa, snowmen, reindeers and much more.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur RahmanBarbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

It takes approximately a month to get all of the decorations on the house and this year, Bill has had some help getting the lights on the roof area and he is hoping to get them up and running by the end of this month.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortchester