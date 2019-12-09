Have your say

Hampshire has a number of wonderful Christmas markets to visit this festive season if you are looking for a present for a loved one.

From traditional German style chalets to Dickens-influenced events, there is something for everyone.

Picture: Portsmouth Christmas market

Here is the full list of major Christmas markets in our area, including in Portsmouth:

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Christmas Market 2019

This Christmas market will be in the heart of Portsmouth city centre and feature wooden cabins selling food and gifts.

Commercial Road Christmas Market Begins in Portsmouth - James Castle selling a wide variety of cheeses with a smile. Picture: Vernon Nash (161119-004)

There will also be a giant walk-in LED Bauble.

The market is open from 9am to 7pm Monday to Sunday. – you can check out our food review here.

Love Southsea Christmas Market

Father Christmas on board HMS Warrior 1860 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard's Festival of Christmas. Picture: Chris Stephens.

Love Southsea will be hosting the annual Christmas street markets in Palmerston Road once again this year.

The markets are being held on every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 until December 22.

Indoor Christmas Market

Love Southsea will also be running an indoor Christmas market at Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham.

It will be held in the lobby of the office building and will take place every Friday from November 29 until December 20 from 10am till 4pm.

Southampton

Southampton Christmas Festival

This traditional German style Christmas market in Southampton features individually designed alpine chalets with traditional German fayre, from bratwurst and waffles to gingerbread hearts and candied fruit.

The markets are open every day from Thursday, November 14 to Monday, December 23.

They are open from 10am to 8pm each day.

Winchester

Winchester Christmas Market

Considered one of the best Christmas Markets in Europe – Winchester’s market and ice rink will be returning once again.

Held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, the market runs from Thursday, November 21 until just before Christmas closing on Sunday, December 22.