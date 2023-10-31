A Portsmouth pizzeria has celebrated 10 years in business after a former salesman brought his passion for Italian food to life.

Gianni Shipp, from Portsmouth, launched Circolo Pizzeria at 78 Osborne Rd, Southsea, on October 24 2013 as he felt the city was lacking a “decent” pizza restaurant at the time. Gianni said his family have a strong backdround in the food insustry, but the move marked the first time he had run an eatery.

The pizzeria, now “part of the Portsmouth dining scene”, marked the momentous milestone on October 24 2023 with a buy one get one free offer for customers. Gianni said he plans to hold further celebrations later in the year.

Gianni Shipp celebrates ten years in business at Circolo in Osborne Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He told The News: “We were very busy from the off all those years ago. I had the sign up for about six months so I think there was a lot of anticipation to try it out. There’s a few good options in the town now, but at the time there weren't really a lot. When you open, you’re just very determined to get things moving.”

The business has maintained a solid and loyal customer base, but has weathered some of its toughest challenges in recent years thanks to a sharp increase in the cost of ingredients and bills such as electricity.

Gianni added: “We have a lot of people who come regularly - a lot of them call it their dining room because they enjoy it so much.”