Council officials and carers in Portsmouth came together with children in care and care experienced adults to celebrate the pledge, which outlines 11 key principles children can expect to receive and was jointly co-produced by children, young people, foster carers and council officers.

Councillors, children's social care staff and foster carers officially signing the pledge at Portsmouth Guildhall.

From left: Sarah Daly (director for children, families and education), councillor Suzy Horton (cabinet member for children, families and education, the lord mayor of Portsmouth, cllr Hugh Mason, and 17-year-old Destiny Kennedy, the member of youth parliament for Portsmouth.

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: ‘It means so much that not only have we been able to involve Portsmouth's looked after children in this process, but also that they valued it so much they wanted to have an event to celebrate it at the end.

‘This highlights the importance of the care we're giving young people and is a really good reminder for us on what they value most and how we can prioritise those things.’