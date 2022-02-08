Grandfather Alan Parr, 60, will compete in the Ice Ultra footrace in Lapland in order to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation – a five-day challenge that will see him cover a total of 142 miles in temperatures that could go as low as minus forty degrees.

Alan is taking on the Arctic challenge as his three-year old grandson, Hunter, was born with a heart defect and underwent life-saving surgery just a week after being born.

Alan Parr with his grandson Hunter.

Alan said: ‘The problem with Hunter’s heart had been picked up on a scan during the pregnancy.

‘He was diagnosed a condition called transposition of the great arteries –meaning that his main arteries were connected to the wrong sides of his heart.

‘On the day he was born, Hunter was taken to intensive care and given a week to gain strength before they carried out an operation to ‘switch’ the arteries.

‘It was an incredibly difficult and daunting time for everyone in the family, but the staff at the hospital were fantastic and helped to reassure us.

Hunter while he was in hospital shortly after he was born.

‘Fortunately, the operation was a success and Hunter is now a very confident and active young boy.’

The ‘switch’ operation that Hunter underwent was pioneered by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub – a BHF-funded scientist.

Alan said: ‘I’m really looking forward now to the Ice Ultra. It’s great that I will be raising money towards the BHF’s life saving research too, as research has played such an important part in ensuring my grandson can benefit from the best treatment for his condition.’

In the Ice Ultra, which starts on February 22, participants will run or walk for up to 18 hours each day, often in complete darkness due to the short days.

Everyone taking part is expected to be self-sufficient and carry their own food and survival gear with only water rations and a tent.

Alan added: ‘I have done a number of ultra-marathons over the years including one across the Sahara Desert, but this one might be the toughest yet.

‘The temperature will be an obvious challenge, you’re also walking in snowshoes and having to carry all your own gear.’

