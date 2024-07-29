A grand finale took place on Saturday, July 27 with live music, family activities and a brilliant atmosphere being planned after the teams crossed the finish line on Saturday (July 27) morning, with Portsmouth residents joining in the fun by visiting the Fab Zones where family activities took place on all three days, as well as the opportunity to re-watch some of the action on the big screens – set up with deckchairs!
There were also free yacht tours for residents to enjoy, as well as a treasure hunt.
Clipper at Gunwharf
Perseverance came 2nd in the race
Clipper at Gunwharf
The hub for the Clipper experience
Clipper at Gunwharf
Bob Beggs, Skipper of this year's winning Clipper Ha long Bay Vietnam
Clipper at Gunwharf Quays
Families descended on Gunwharf Quays to catch a glimpse of the impressive Clipper Yachts which were stationed in the Gunwharf Marina this weekend.
