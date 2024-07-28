The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2023-2024 reached its conclusion with jubilant crowds welcoming the sailors to the finale at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, July 27. The sailors, many of which had no sailing experience prior to this, had set off from Portsmouth in September 2023 undertaking 14 individual races over 40,000 nautical miles.
It was an emotional moment many people as they welcomed home friends and family from their once-in-a-lifetime experience. People from around the world participated in the race but the team that finished third overall, Zhuhai, were led by professional sailor James Finney from Southampton, and had Josephine Groves, from Widley, in their crew.
Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam! won the race overall but the celebration were for each and every participant that had accomplished the incredible feet.
Here are pictures of the incredible day, from viewers watching the procession in Southsea, to the heart of the celebrations in Gunwharf:
