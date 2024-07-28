The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2023-2024 reached its conclusion with jubilant crowds welcoming the sailors to the finale at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, July 27. The sailors, many of which had no sailing experience prior to this, had set off from Portsmouth in September 2023 undertaking 14 individual races over 40,000 nautical miles.

It was an emotional moment many people as they welcomed home friends and family from their once-in-a-lifetime experience. People from around the world participated in the race but the team that finished third overall, Zhuhai, were led by professional sailor James Finney from Southampton, and had Josephine Groves, from Widley, in their crew.

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam! won the race overall but the celebration were for each and every participant that had accomplished the incredible feet.

Here are pictures of the incredible day, from viewers watching the procession in Southsea, to the heart of the celebrations in Gunwharf:

1 . Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Finale Incredible photos of a fantastic day as crews return from mammoth round the world race.Photo: Chris Moorhouse / Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Crowds watch on from Southsea Castle as the the sailors return home after their epic eleven month racePicture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-29)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Clipper Round the World Yacht Race The returning Clipper fleet enter Portsmouth Harbour ahead of their celebrations at Gunwharf.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (270724-42)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales