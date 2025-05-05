The News visited streets across Portsmouth as residents came out in force to celebrate and commemorate VE Day on Sunday, May 4. There was bunting, barbeques, and Pimms aplenty with the city awash with Union Jack flags.
Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is on Thursday, May 8 this year and is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II. Residents will be coming together to mark the occasion over the bank holiday weekend and give their respect to those that fought and gave their lives.
Here are 62 fabulous pictures street parties across Portsmouth:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.