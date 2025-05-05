Communities across Portsmouth come together to mark VE Day with spectacular street parties - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:23 BST
A number of street parties took place on Sunday as communities came together to mark the 80 year anniversary of VE Day.

The News visited streets across Portsmouth as residents came out in force to celebrate and commemorate VE Day on Sunday, May 4. There was bunting, barbeques, and Pimms aplenty with the city awash with Union Jack flags.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is on Thursday, May 8 this year and is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II. Residents will be coming together to mark the occasion over the bank holiday weekend and give their respect to those that fought and gave their lives.

Here are 62 fabulous pictures street parties across Portsmouth:

Residents of Burbidge Road, Norma Williams, Kenneth Williams, Kathleen Dixon and Jean Johnson who were alive during VE Day. Photos by Alex Shute

1. VE Day street party

Residents of Burbidge Road, Norma Williams, Kenneth Williams, Kathleen Dixon and Jean Johnson who were alive during VE Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Residents pf Carmarthen Avenue in Drayton got together to commemorate VE Day. Photos by Alex Shute

2. VE Day street parties

Residents pf Carmarthen Avenue in Drayton got together to commemorate VE Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

People celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Milebush Road, Southsea. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. VE Day street parties

People celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Milebush Road, Southsea. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Pimms o'clock on Portsdown Avenue. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. VE Day street parties

Pimms o'clock on Portsdown Avenue. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

