Convoy of caravans pitch up at Southsea site where travellers fled only last month after being slapped with court proceedings
BOULDERS put up to prevent travellers pitching up on a green space in Southsea where nomads fled only last month failed to deter the latest flock of caravans.
A convoy of five campervans arrived on the fields behind Clarence Pier next to Pembroke Road and Pier Road this evening – the same location where travellers left in April as they were set to be booted off after being slapped with court proceedings.
On that occasion during the travellers’ sojourn, they were accused of driving recklessly on the grass and pavement and leaving litter.
It is not known if the latest batch of arrivals are the same as those from last month.
Travellers usually target Southsea Common but with large stones put in place to block their entrance after last summer’s visits, they opted for the site behind Clarence Pier.
But following their stay – highlighting the vulnerability of the land next to Pembroke Road – rocks were installed to prevent further visits.
However, that has not deterred the travellers gaining access to the area once again.
Councillor Lee Hunt, the council's community safety boss, said last month the council was ‘reviewing the situation’ off Pembroke Road.
‘We are looking at how we can protect that piece of land,’ he said.
He added: ‘We will use all our powers to make sure these public green spaces remain open for everybody.’