Emma Hoare died aged 39 after she was found slumped on her sofa at home in Jordan Court, Manor Park Avenue, Copnor, on August 3 last year.

Portsmouth Coroners’ Court heard that Emma had been given as little as five years left to live due to liver failure and was also suffering from a heart condition that causes abnormal palpitations.

Close family friends said that the King's Academy Northern Parade lunch assistant had suffered a ‘sad’ end of her life, with the mum-of-three hard-hit by the breakdown of a year-long relationship and her parents’ ill-health in the weeks leading to her death.

The Coroner's Court - in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180405-3355)

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson ruled that Emma’s death was due to an accidental overdose of medication prescribed for her heart condition, with an autopsy revealing the medication levels to be consistent with the conclusion.

Her sister Kelly Scott said that Emma was known to be ‘erratic’ when it came to taking her medication.

She said: ‘Her children were very good with her medication, reminding her to take it.’

Emma, who had spent the evening before her death at the pub with friends, was found on her sofa surrounded by packets of her medication Flecainide, which was used to treat her heart condition.

Kelly described her sister as having an active social life and a large group of friends, including neighbour Sally Richards, who saw Emma the day before her death.

In a statement read by the coroner, Sally said: ‘She didn’t seem like her usual self – like she had run out of fight.

‘I’m sad as Emma is gone and Emma’s children have lost their mum.

‘I feel the end of Emma’s life was very sad.’

Concluding the inquest, Mr Wilkinson said: ‘I’m desperately sorry for the family and in particular her children.