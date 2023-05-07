Two of the biggest Coronation events in Portsmouth took place today – and saw hundreds of people having fun in the sun.

The city council held its Big Lunch in Victoria Park, with everyone invited to come and join a mass picnic.

And just down the road, Portsea Event Group held a big street party in Aylward Street for everyone in the area, which was one of the biggest community events seen this weekend.

Charles Dickens ward independent councillor Cal Corkery said: ‘Community events like this are brilliant ways to bring people together to mark the historic occasion by spending quality time with friends and neighbours. We are proud to support the fantastic work Portsea Event Group does for their community.’

NOW SEE: 21 great pictures of Sunday street parties

1 . Flags Pictured: Connie Alison, three-year-olds Indy and Sienna and Samantha Beaven at Victoria Park, Portsmouth Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . V for Victory Dolly Cowlishaw, Amie Phillips and Carly Gardner from Portsea Event Group at Aylward Street in Portsmouth Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Bunting Flags out at the John Pounds Centre in Aylward Street, Portsea Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4 . Face paint Elizabeth, 12, at The Big Lunch in Victoria Park, Portsmouth Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales