Coronation: 19 pictures of Portsmouth coming out in force to celebrate in Victoria Park and Portsea
Two of the biggest Coronation events in Portsmouth took place today – and saw hundreds of people having fun in the sun.
The city council held its Big Lunch in Victoria Park, with everyone invited to come and join a mass picnic.
And just down the road, Portsea Event Group held a big street party in Aylward Street for everyone in the area, which was one of the biggest community events seen this weekend.
Charles Dickens ward independent councillor Cal Corkery said: ‘Community events like this are brilliant ways to bring people together to mark the historic occasion by spending quality time with friends and neighbours. We are proud to support the fantastic work Portsea Event Group does for their community.’