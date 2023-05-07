News you can trust since 1877
Coronation: 19 pictures of Portsmouth coming out in force to celebrate in Victoria Park and Portsea

Two of the biggest Coronation events in Portsmouth took place today – and saw hundreds of people having fun in the sun.

By Tom Morton
Published 7th May 2023, 20:24 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 20:25 BST

The city council held its Big Lunch in Victoria Park, with everyone invited to come and join a mass picnic.

And just down the road, Portsea Event Group held a big street party in Aylward Street for everyone in the area, which was one of the biggest community events seen this weekend.

Charles Dickens ward independent councillor Cal Corkery said: ‘Community events like this are brilliant ways to bring people together to mark the historic occasion by spending quality time with friends and neighbours. We are proud to support the fantastic work Portsea Event Group does for their community.’

Pictured: Connie Alison, three-year-olds Indy and Sienna and Samantha Beaven at Victoria Park, Portsmouth

1. Flags

Pictured: Connie Alison, three-year-olds Indy and Sienna and Samantha Beaven at Victoria Park, Portsmouth

Dolly Cowlishaw, Amie Phillips and Carly Gardner from Portsea Event Group at Aylward Street in Portsmouth

2. V for Victory

Dolly Cowlishaw, Amie Phillips and Carly Gardner from Portsea Event Group at Aylward Street in Portsmouth

Flags out at the John Pounds Centre in Aylward Street, Portsea

3. Bunting

Flags out at the John Pounds Centre in Aylward Street, Portsea

Elizabeth, 12, at The Big Lunch in Victoria Park, Portsmouth

4. Face paint

Elizabeth, 12, at The Big Lunch in Victoria Park, Portsmouth

Related topics:CoronationPortsmouthVictoria ParkCharles Dickens