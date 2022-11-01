Cosham bonfire and fireworks display postponed due to high winds from Storm Claudio
A BONFIRE and fireworks display due to take place in Cosham on Wednesday evening has been postponed due to high winds as Storm Claudio batters the city.
The event on the King George V Playing Fields had been due to begin at 4pm tomorrow.
But the Bonfire Night celebrations have been pushed back by a week due to the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Claudio.
A representative from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘King George V Fireworks postponed – due to tomorrow's weather forecast for high winds and rain the firework display at King George V will now take place on Wednesday 9 November.
‘We really hope you can join us next week.’
Attendees are invited from 4pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm, before fireworks at 7.30pm.
The event will also feature refreshment stalls and a funfair.
The postponement comes as Storm Claudio causes disruption across the city, with boats in the harbour requiring assistance by tugs and hovercraft services cancelled.