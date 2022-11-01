Bunker barge 'Whitchampion' got caught up in the gusts in Portsmouth Port and had to be assisted by two tugs.

The ship, assisted by 'Yorkshireman' of SMS Towage and another vessel, possibly hit the former Warship 'Bristol'. Whitchampion was brought to safety at roughly 1am this morning.

Hovercrafts between Southsea and the Isle of Wight have been suspended. A statement from Hovertravel said: ‘Our services are cancelled due to adverse weather.

‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fast Cat Service. Please see our Disruption Contingency Plan web page.’

A trampoline has also damaged the railway line between Brighton and Worthing. Passengers are facing delays as a result.

The trampoline has been removed by engineers, who are currently inspecting the tracks.

Bunker Barge 'Whitchampion'. Picture: Tony Weaver.

Red funnel ferries between Southampton and the Isle of Wight have also been cancelled due to the weather.

The Met Office set a yellow weather warning for wind between midnight and 8am this morning.

This has now past, but wind speeds are still high and thundery showers are currently forecast. Meteo France named the area of low pressure as Storm Claudio.

Tug 'Yorkshireman', of SMS Towage. Picture: Tony Weaver

A statement from the Met Office yesterday said: ‘A small area of low pressure, named Storm Claudio by Meteo France, will move eastwards through the English Channel bringing a spell of strong to gale force winds.’

Current Forecast

Heavy rain is expected between 9am and 10am. There will be a period of sunshine, with some cloudy intervals, until 2pm.

Lighter showers are forecast to turn into heavy rain and then thundery showers until 10pm.

Wind speeds over the city will reach highs of 44mph at 7pm. The average ferocity will be in the mid to high 30s.