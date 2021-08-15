The artwork was spotted by Vicky Hoare in Leigh Park this morning. Picture: Vicky Hoare

Depicting Winnie the Pooh floating down on a plastic bag towards Piglet, it was spotted on the Tesco Metro in Greywell Road, Leigh Park, at around 9am this morning by Vicky Hoare.

The sudden appearance of the artwork has led some people to suspect that it could be the work of Banksy, the anonymous graffiti artist.

A number of new Bansky works have appeared in coastal towns throughout August as part of what has been dubbed ‘A Great British Spraycation’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banksy's "Winnie the Pooh" on display at Bonham's auction house in 2014. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

The works have appeared in Suffolk and Norfolk and have included a seagull swooping for ‘chips’, a sunbathing rat and more.

One of Bansky’s earliest works was a painting of Winnie the Pooh, which appeared in Bristol in 1999 and then again in New York in 2013.

But the style of Winnie the Pooh in those previous works are notably different from the one that has appeared on the wall in Greywell Road.

Banksy shared a video on Instagram promoting his ‘Great British Spraycation’ and the painting in Leigh Park was not featured in the footage.

What do you think? Is this a Banksy or could it be the work of another graffiti artist?

Let us know in the comments below.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron