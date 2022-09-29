Research compiled by a law firm shows that 10 per cent of all UK accidents and complaints recorded since 2019 have occurred in the county's 292 playgrounds.

However, local councils are citing vandalism as the number one cause of damage to play equipment.

Simpson Millar gathered data on the number of reported concerns relating to the safety of equipment at public children’s playparks since 2019, collecting the information via freedom of information requests with UK councils.

At the top of the list was Eastleigh Borough Council, which received a total of 239 safety complaints - 89 per cent of Hampshire’s total.

Leigh Road Recreation Ground in Eastleigh received the most complaints regarding the safety of its playground equipment in the area, with 19 reports being made about the play area.

However, when asked about the data, a council spokesperson said: ‘We are currently investigating where the data for these figures came from as these are not figures we recognise as giving an accurate reflection of the number of reports we receive.

‘All the equipment in our play areas is installed and maintained to national safety standards and is regularly inspected by our own trained staff.’

According to the research, a number of accidents were reported at Fareham Borough Council play areas, with Abbey Meadows mentioned as a location where several incidents have occurred.

Fareham Borough Council confirmed that there have been 15 incidents reported from council play areas in the period since 2019.

Councillor Sue Walker, Fareham’s executive member for leisure and community, said: ‘The council does receive rare reports of accidents and complaints from residents in relation to its 46 play areas across the borough.

‘These often relate to vandalism or damage, which we endeavour to repair as soon as possible. Accidents and damage can also occur when play equipment is not used for its intended purpose.

‘That said, the council is currently in year five of a five-year programme of play area improvements and now boasts some of the most modern, inclusive and safe play area equipment for children of all abilities.’

Havant Borough Council had also recorded 25 complaints relating to the safety of its park equipment in the past four years, with Bidbury Mead named in the FOI response.

The council confirmed that the vast majority of playground issues where residents have reported faulty playground equipment over the last three years were caused by vandalism.

Councillor Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for affordable housing, communities and CIL, said: ‘We appreciate the prompt reporting of faulty playground equipment by our residents, which allows our fully qualified play inspectors to assess the situation and rectify as required.

‘As well as ensuring the ongoing safety of our equipment across our 42 playgrounds, we are also actively investing in new play equipment across the borough.

‘Emsworth Park saw a complete refurbishment of its playground in December 2021 and Jubilee Park in Waterlooville in March 2022.

‘Early work is already underway on the complete refurbishments of sites in Bedhampton and Leigh Park.

