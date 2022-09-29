On September 26, King's Academy College Park launched the School Streets initiative which enables them to temporarily close the roads surrounding the school to reduce traffic and improve student and parent safety.

The school was approached by Portsmouth City Council, which began the scheme last year and saw St Jude’s Church of England Primary School become one of the first schools to take part, and the teachers thought it to be an ‘idyllic’ idea.

Billie Harris, 10, is a value ambassador for the school. She said: 'I think it is a really good idea because it means that vehicles can't get through because there will be barriers that can be taken down.

From left, assistant headteacher Sarah Boister, Jessica Bull, 10, Rachel Carlyle, headteacher of King's Academy College Park, Billie Harris, 10, and Stomper the school streets Portsmouth mascot.

'I walk to school every day so It doesn't make much difference to me but it will make a big difference to lots of other people and it will help the environment.'

Councillor Lewis Gosling, Portsmouth City Council’s Conservative health, wellbeing and adult social care spokesman, said: ‘Trials in other parts of the city have shown the benefits this brings in terms of children getting exercise before the school day and the positive benefits this brings.’

The school is taking part in the scheme for seven weeks. It will see Lyndhurst Road and Crofton Road close at the beginning and end of the school day.

The School Streets scheme will see moveable barriers, manned by volunteers, that will prevent cars from driving down the road.

Pictured is: (l-r) Cllr. Lewis Gosling, Billie Harris (10), Stomper the school streets Portsmouth mascot, Jessica Bull (10) and Cllr. Benedict Swann.

Headteacher Rachel Carlyle said: ‘It was about making sure that the children could walk to school in a safe way and it was also about making parents aware that there have been occasions that haven’t been safe due to the way that people drive.

‘There were people driving on the zigzags and parking on them and cars that were driving over 20 miles an hour, which made it unsafe, so we wanted to do something.

‘Equally, we wanted to support the residents around us as well because we know that the beginning and end of the day can be quite hectic and they are always very supportive of us, so we thought this may help them.’

Pictured is: Nicole Kozlowski (9) walking to school with her mum Madda from Portsmouth.

Deputy headteacher Natalie Pullen said: ‘We also looked at it from an environmental perspective and we have several children that looked into this and they thought that actually the use of cars is not that positive.’