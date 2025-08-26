Couple who died in Isle of Wight helicopter crash have been named by family
Justyna Czoska, 52, and Wojtek Kowalkowski, 49, died when the aircraft ‘spiralled’ to the ground in a field site near the A3020 Shanklin Road yesterday (Monday, August 25) morning during a flying lesson. A third person also died in the crash who has not yet been named and a fourth remains in hospital.
The pair, from Oxfordshire, are reported to have travelled to the island to fulfil Mr Kowalkowski’s dream of learning how to fly.
Ms Czoska’s daughter Julia Buzar posted a tribute on social media, writing: “I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone.
“I never thought I’d be writing something like this.
“Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with their families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek please share.”
A fundraising page has now been set up to help repatriate their bodies.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement: “We can confirm that three people have died following a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight this morning.
“Four people in total were on board, with one person currently in hospital in a serious condition.
“At this time we are unable to provide further information about the people involved, as efforts continue to contact and support their families.”
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has sent a team to the site to carry out an investigation into the cause.
A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.
The firm based at Newcastle International Airport said in a statement: “Northumbria Helicopters confirms aircraft G-OCLV was involved in an accident in the Shanklin area on the Isle of Wight.
“The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.
“Northumbria Helicopters is giving its full co-operation to the authorities investigating this incident.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones also added het sympathies to those involved.
She said: “My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the three people who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight this morning. My thoughts are also with the fourth individual who remains in hospital in a critical condition.
“This is a devastating incident that has deeply shocked the local community. The families affected are being supported during this incredibly difficult time.
“I want to thank all of our emergency services for their swift and dedicated response, including Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, and hospital staff.
"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has now launched a formal investigation into the crash, and we await further details as they work to understand what happened.