Kind-hearted Amelia Smith, 11, has been creating floral brooches in yellow and blue to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Initially selling the flower pins to friends at school for £1 each, Amelia and her mum Tracy Sadler decided to put a photo on Facebook and ask if anyone would like to purchase one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the flower pins Amelia has crocheted.

Tracy said: ‘She has now been inundated with orders and has raised well over £50, now on her way to her goal of £100. I believe she can surpass that goal too.

‘The school where I work, members of staff have been very impressed with their flower pins and I see many of them being worn around the school. My daughter's teacher has now asked if she can buy one too.

‘With so many orders flooding in, I am now helping her complete her flowers so she can distribute them faster.’

Amelia, a Year 6 pupil at Locks Heath Junior School, writes down all the orders in a little book and crochets the flower pins in her spare time.

She said: ‘I learnt to crochet with my Mum and I thought it was really bad what is happening to all the people in Ukraine.

‘I wanted to help in some way as it is terrible what is going on with the war, so I decided to crochet flowers in Ukrainian colours to sell to my friends and teachers.

‘So far I have raised just over £100 which I hope will help in some way. I still have more to make too.’

All the money raised will go to Unicef’s Ukraine appeal helping families affected by the conflict.

Tracy added: ‘I am so proud of her as she has also decided that she wants us to send her donations through UNICEF to help with their humanitarian efforts.’

To find out more about purchasing a flower pin in support of Ukraine, contact Tracy on [email protected] or donate through PayPal at the same email address.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron