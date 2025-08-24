Craig David delights an enthusiastic crowd with his TS5 set at Victorious Festival - pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 14:29 BST

Craig David was given a huge welcome to this year’s Victorious Festival this afternoon (Sunday) with a dazzling display on the Common Stage.

The Southampton-born singer delighted fans with his TS5 set which included some of his biggest hits including “Seven Days” with an enthusiastic audience joining in.

See our picture gallery from his set - photos by Marcin Jedrysiak.

For all of the highlights from Victorious see our live blog.

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Craig David's TS5

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Craig David's TS5

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Craig David's TS5

Pictured: Performance of the Craig David TS5 on the Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Thousands of people enjoying Craig David's TS5 performance Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Craig David's TS5

Pictured: Thousands of people enjoying Craig David's TS5 performance Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

