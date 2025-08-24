The Southampton-born singer delighted fans with his TS5 set which included some of his biggest hits including “Seven Days” with an enthusiastic audience joining in.
See our picture gallery from his set - photos by Marcin Jedrysiak.
Craig David was given a huge welcome to this year’s Victorious Festival this afternoon (Sunday) with a dazzling display on the Common Stage.
