Crash on M27 at M275 Portsmouth adds to misery for drivers as lane blocked and more heavy delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News posted at 7.04pm: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound at M275.”
READ NOW: Delays for drivers on M275/M27
It comes as drivers on the M275 in Portsmouth heading westbound towards the M27 are being delayed this evening as all lanes on the link are blocked due to emergency barrier repairs. A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M275 Northbound - All lanes CLOSED on the link to #M27 Westbound due to emergency barrier repairs, delays from A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth and beyond.”
There have also been delays in Eastern Road and the A27 was closed westbound between A27 Chichester and Emsworth after a serious collision. And there was a fatal crash on the A34 earlier.