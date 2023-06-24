News you can trust since 1877
Crash on M3 leaves lane blocked and delays stretching back to M27

A crash on the M3 has led to a lane blocked and delays stretching back to the M27.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

The crash happened northbound between junction 12 and 11 around 10.45am this morning. A lane has been blocked and there are delays back to the M27 intersection.

A post from live travel service Romanse said: ‘Northbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED between J12/A335 #ChandlersFord and J11/A3090 #Winchester. due to an RTC, delays backed to J14/#M27.’

One lane of the M3 was blocked due to the incidentOne lane of the M3 was blocked due to the incident
