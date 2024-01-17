Tribute to "charming" Mercedes driver who died after hitting a bridge
A tribute has been paid to a "charming" man who died in a road crash when hitting a bridge.
Police were called at 11.25am on Monday 8 January after a silver Mercedes collided with a bridge on Portsmouth Road, Liphook. Phillip Bower, 45, from Lindford, Bordon, sadly died at the scene.
His family have now paid the following tribute to him: "Our beloved son, brother, uncle, friend was our world. He had the ability to light up anyone in his presence. His beautiful smile and witty charm was intoxicating. He has left a massive hole in our hearts and will be deeply missed.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage. "Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?" a statement said. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240010197. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/