Creative play project teams up with Havant’s arts centre to create a free, colourful playground space to ‘spark imagination’

A NEW interactive playground is entertaining children at a Havant shopping centre.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:09 am

The ‘Wriggle and Scribble’ installation at the Meridian is a free, colourful space suitable for children of all ages.

It was launched by The Spring arts centre, working alongside creative play organisation A Line Art.

The temporary project aims to encourage families to enjoy creative play together while jumping, dancing, and wriggling on an illustrated playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wriggle and Scribble at the Meridian shopping centre

Read More

Read More
Tokyo 2020: Here is when Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre will compete for Gold ...

Sophie Fullerlove, The Spring director, said: ‘We recognise it has been a challenging year for children and their families.

‘Working with A Line Art, we wanted to create a safe, fun space to bring people together, spark imagination and encourage moments of creative play for the community.’

In 2020, A Line Art ran a series of creative workshops for families at The Spring, and the ideas were spun by lead artist Anna Bruder into Wriggle and Scribble.

Open for a limited time, the playground will open Mondays to Saturdays 9am to 5.30pm, and 10am to 4pm Sundays.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Havant