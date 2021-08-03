The ‘Wriggle and Scribble’ installation at the Meridian is a free, colourful space suitable for children of all ages.

It was launched by The Spring arts centre, working alongside creative play organisation A Line Art.

The temporary project aims to encourage families to enjoy creative play together while jumping, dancing, and wriggling on an illustrated playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wriggle and Scribble at the Meridian shopping centre

Sophie Fullerlove, The Spring director, said: ‘We recognise it has been a challenging year for children and their families.

‘Working with A Line Art, we wanted to create a safe, fun space to bring people together, spark imagination and encourage moments of creative play for the community.’

In 2020, A Line Art ran a series of creative workshops for families at The Spring, and the ideas were spun by lead artist Anna Bruder into Wriggle and Scribble.

Open for a limited time, the playground will open Mondays to Saturdays 9am to 5.30pm, and 10am to 4pm Sundays.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron