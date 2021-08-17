Fareham and Gosport residents among first to enjoy nationwide musical tour from The Not Forgotten charity

Glamis Court in Fareham and CESSAC house in Gosport have been treated to a sing-along from The Not Forgotten charity, which is touring the country over the next two months.

The charity, which supports serving and ex-service men and women, launched their ‘Summertime Special’ series of nationwide outdoor concerts to boost the morale of care home residents, who have been some of the hardest hit by loneliness and isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents clapped their hands, tapped their feet, and sang along with a smile as they were entertained by familiar feel-good favourites ranging from ABBA to Elvis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Riley, the lead vocalist on The Not Forgotten music tour, has been entertaining care home residents in Fareham and Gosport.

Commenting on the day, Karen Graham, scheme manager at Glamis Court said: ‘It has been so difficult with the pandemic and not being able to have anything going on in our communal lounge, so my tenants absolutely loved singing and clapping along again and it really gave them the boost they needed.’

Diane Wilson, Scheme Manager at CESSAC House added: ‘We have had great feedback from all the tenants that attended the concert.

‘They were so glad to see the performers again after a difficult period, due to the pandemic.’

Caption: Annie Riley, the lead vocalist on The Not Forgotten music tour, has been entertaining care home residents in Fareham and Gosport.

Earlier this year, the government’s Tackling Loneliness Network reported that a million people over 65 in the UK are likely to remain at risk of chronic loneliness.

Commenting on the launch, Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten, said: ‘We’re thrilled to embark on this morale boosting tour, building on the enormous success of last year’s events which had such a positive impact on so many care home residents during the pandemic.’

American soprano Marta Cunningham formed The Not Forgotten in 1920, with the aim of offering ‘comfort, cheer and entertainment’ for those wounded during the First World War.

Last year, care homes across the area were visited by singers, who performed outside the homes to boost the morale of those enduring the first Covid-19 lockdown measures.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron