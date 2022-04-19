Video production company Giant Leap launched its new studio at The Parkwood Centre last Friday after five weeks of hard work to get the venue ready for use.

It will now be open to content producers and filming professionals across the South Coast.

Owner Bill Moulsdale said that the company’s clients are ‘thrilled’ with the new studio space, and added: ‘We used to always use the studio for our own purposes, but we’ve built this so that other companies can use it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Bill Moulsdale at the new studio. Picture: Sarah Standing (080422-889)

‘We have worked incredibly hard over the last few months to build a unique and professional space for influencers, students, and videography experts to create high-quality content, without the London price tags.

‘The studio is unique to the area and we hope to attract up and coming talent to the space, to give them a place to really get creative.’

With the impact that Covid has had on the creative industry, Bill hopes that the new studio will help the sector get back on its feet and allow budding young creatives a place where they can experiment with high-quality equipment within a real studio setting.

Giant Leap Video & Photography has moved into a new premises in Aston Road, Waterlooville. Pictured is: (front third from left) Owner Bill Moulsdale at the launch of his new studio. Picture: Sarah Standing (080422-859)

Bill said: ‘We’ve always encouraged young people to get into the industry.

‘Over the years, we’ve taken a few under our wing and they’ve come on leaps and bounds - and I get a great buzz out of that.

‘There’s some fabulous talent around the area.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth firefighters join battle to save animals at large barn fire near Basingstoke

Owner Bill Moulsdale at the new studio. Picture: Sarah Standing (080422-826)

The launch last week was attended by business owners from across Hampshire.

Bill said: ‘The launch was very encouraging, and we’ve got our first London-based production company this weekend.’

The Giant Leap team has ensured that the studio is kitted out with the latest equipment, and the venue boasts some impressive features including the ability to live stream.

It is decked out from top to bottom, featuring a green screen, live streaming equipment, professional lighting and 12k capability.

Giant Leap Video & Photography have moved into a new premises in Aston Road, Waterlooville. Pictured is: Owner Bill Moulsdale at the new studio. Picture: Sarah Standing (080422-868)