Around 50 firefighters – including from Cosham – attended the scene of a fire at an agricultural building in Andwell near Basingstoke.

The blaze happened around 7pm with large plumes of smoke seen billowing into the sky.

No animals were hurt after the ‘large barn area’ was ablaze through the night with ‘all the animals out’, it was confirmed by a Cosham firefighter.

Eight pumps tackled the fire using hose reels and jets.

People were being warned to avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.

It is not known how the fire started with investigations due to take place.

The barn fire near Basingstoke. Pic Hants fire service

A post by the Hampshire fire service added later in the night: ‘Remaining crews continue to dampen down the scene having removed a number of acetylene cylinders from the affected farm building.’

