Crews called to a Portchester industrial estate after dishwasher catches fire
CREWS from two stations were called to a cleaning business in a Portchester industrial estate after a dishwasher caught fire.
Cosham and Fareham fire stations were mobilised to Castle Cleaning and Hygiene Supplies in the Castle Trading Estate at 6.27pm this evening (October 1).
An appliance from Southsea was also used to put out the fire that spread in the building’s kitchen.
No one was injured as the business had closed for the day.
A firefighter from Cosham said: ‘Two crews from Cosham and one from Fareham attended the fire that was coming from a building that was 30 metres by 10 metres.
‘The fire started in the kitchen and was caused by a dishwasher.
‘Four breathing apparatus were used and positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the smoke.
‘The fire was put out by about 8pm.
‘The kitchen was badly damaged but the building was not, it just had some smoke damage. The building is safe.’