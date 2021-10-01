Portsmouth police charge Worthing man, 33, over woman threatened with an imitation firearm
POLICE have charged a man after a woman was threatened with an imitation firearm in Southsea.
Matthew Timothy Perry, a 33-year-old resident of George V Avenue, Worthing, has been charged with attempting to supply cocaine and heroin and possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.
Police were called after a 29-year-old woman was threatened in Cottage Grove in Southsea following a dispute at around 2.15am on Wednesday, Septemeber 29.
Officers carried out a warrant at an address along the road, where an imitation firearm and drugs were located.
Perry was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 1 October).