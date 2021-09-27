Crews were called to Arabian Gardens at 10.18am this morning (September 27) after smoke was seen coming from the window of a house.

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Fareham, Wickham, Botley and Portchester were called to Arabian Gardens, Whiteley, at 10.18am this morning.

‘Smoke was seen coming from a window of a terraced house and crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out a small fire in a ground floor kitchen.

‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke and fire damage was contained to the kitchen. It’s believed that the cause of the fire was a tumble dryer.

‘Firefighters handed out fire safety information to nearby properties and the stop message was received at 11.20am.’

No injuries were reported.

Fire Service.Generic Fire engine and Fire service officers

