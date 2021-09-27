Crews called to kitchen fire in Whiteley

FIREFIGHTERS from across the Fareham area were called to a fire believed to be caused by a tumble dryer at a home in Whiteley.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:21 pm

Crews were called to Arabian Gardens at 10.18am this morning (September 27) after smoke was seen coming from the window of a house.

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Fareham, Wickham, Botley and Portchester were called to Arabian Gardens, Whiteley, at 10.18am this morning.

‘Smoke was seen coming from a window of a terraced house and crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out a small fire in a ground floor kitchen.

‘A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke and fire damage was contained to the kitchen. It’s believed that the cause of the fire was a tumble dryer.

‘Firefighters handed out fire safety information to nearby properties and the stop message was received at 11.20am.’

No injuries were reported.

