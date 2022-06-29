Curious Film Festival is set to start at Southsea Cinema and Arts Area this week

Film Feels is part of the British Film Institute Film Audience Network that is funded by the National Lottery and is one of eight film hubs that help create a more diversified film experience across the country by connecting cinemas, festivals and creatives so that everyone can access a wide range of film.

The festival is taking place all over the country at independent cinemas and was launched by comedian Joe Lycett, and Southsea Cinema has announced that the film season will kick off with a performance of Freaks at 8pm on June 30.

Manon Euler, Major Programmes Manager at Film Hub Midlands, part of BFI FAN, said: ‘With Curious, we wanted to take audiences out of the ordinary and down the wonderful rabbit hole of cinema, with intriguing, exciting film programmes that will stimulate the mind and the senses and allow everyone to connect with their wondrous selves.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoying the festival in previous years

Venues and organisations taking part include Chester’s Story House, Fabrica of Brighton, Hove and Lewes, Birmingham’s Victoria Park Productions, Derby QUAD and Cornwall Film Festival.

The events will touch upon the forgotten films of the 1990s and 2000s, queer culture, family films and more to connect people through film.

Southsea Cinema and Arts Area is run by the Portsmouth Film Society which is a non-profit organisation that aims to bring people together through the film and creative arts industry, making it a perfect place to get involved with the film festival.

Customers enjoy screening of Argyll's Wes Anderson film festival last year

The cinema also runs activities throughout the year including quiz nights, social nights, Q&A sessions and workshops and they welcome everyone in the community to support them by attending.

Over the past four years, Film Feels has funded over 150 projects and more than 1,000 screenings have taken place across the festival seasons nationwide.

Andy Robson, Screen Heritage Producer, added: ‘Through film’s ability to transport us, illuminate ideas and spark conversation, we can recognise things we may have missed or never considered before, and find new passions together.’