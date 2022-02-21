Coldeast Mansion, which now includes apartments and a restaurant, will show The Greatest Showman on June 24, Mamma Mia on June 25 and Bohemian Rhapsody on June 26.

The films will start at 8.30pm, just as the sun will set over the mansion, with the option for movie lovers to set up picnic blankets on the lawn, book VIP deck chairs, tables on the lawn or one of the popular pods.

There will be street food vendors on site serving up snacks, with the hotel’s outdoor catering cabin opening for extended hours, serving bar food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners Jason Parker and Daniel Byrne, right. The Mansion at Coldeast, Sarisbury Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 061021-20)

The restaurant, Becketts at The Mansion will also be open as usual during the evening.

Co-owner of The Mansion, Daniel Byrne is hoping the event will prove popular throughout Portsmouth and Southampton and has a special reason for his excitement.

He said: ‘It is both of my daughters’ birthdays that week and The Greatest Showman is one of our favourite films as a family. I can’t count how many times we’ve watched it together – I’m sure lots of parents out there can relate to that.

The Mansion at Coldeast, Sarisbury Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 061021-19)

‘It’s going to be a great way to spend time with family, friends, or even just to come down on your own. It’s one of a few exciting things that we have planned for The Mansion over the summer and we can’t wait for it.’

The Mansion opened its doors in Sarisbury Green in September and has 33 hotel-based apartments.

It offers breakfast, lunch and evening dining in its indoor restaurant, outdoor terrace or private-hire pods.

It has a business lounge suitable for meetings of all kinds and is set to launch its events space later on this year.

Jason Parker said: ‘Hopefully events like these will really put The Mansion on the map and will bring something a little different to the area. Not only is it brilliant for families and people in the area but it’s great for all the businesses involved in putting the event on.

‘We’ve got so much to offer and can’t wait to extend our offering throughout the coming months.’