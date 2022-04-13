Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fail to stop collision in Southampton this morning (April 13).

Officers were called at 7.53am to reports that a car travelling north on Albert Road North had collided with a cyclist, who was reportedly in front of the vehicle and travelling in the same direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision. Picture: PA

Hampshire police said: ‘The cyclist, aged in her 20s, suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the collision.

‘The car did not remain at the scene, and at this time the only description of the vehicle we have is that it was a saloon-type car.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured the incident and the car involved on dash cam.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220144713.