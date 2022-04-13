Animal rescue firefighters from Hampshire help free 'distressed' horse stuck in a river in the middle of the night

The specialist crews from Winchester and Overton were mobilised shortly before midnight on April 11 following reports of a horse called Oakley stuck in a river near West Byfleet.

Along with an Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) animal rescue advisor and a local vet, the crews used mud paths to reach the ‘cold and distressed’ horse, and rescue equipment to remove Oakley from the 4ft deep mud he was stuck in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescuing Oakley the horse from a river

A spokesman for HIWFRS said: ‘Firefighters displayed great teamwork to execute the complicated rescue, before Oakley was safely returned to his warm stable.