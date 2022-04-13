Animal rescue firefighters from Hampshire help free 'distressed' horse stuck in a river in the middle of the night
ANIMAL rescue firefighters from Hampshire were called to assist colleagues in Surrey with a horse rescue in the middle of the night.
The specialist crews from Winchester and Overton were mobilised shortly before midnight on April 11 following reports of a horse called Oakley stuck in a river near West Byfleet.
Along with an Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) animal rescue advisor and a local vet, the crews used mud paths to reach the ‘cold and distressed’ horse, and rescue equipment to remove Oakley from the 4ft deep mud he was stuck in.
A spokesman for HIWFRS said: ‘Firefighters displayed great teamwork to execute the complicated rescue, before Oakley was safely returned to his warm stable.
‘Crews left the scene and returned to Hampshire following the stop message shortly after 4am.’