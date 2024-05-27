The presentation, D-Day: A Portsmouth Story, can be explored at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road since it was launched on Friday, May 24 . A timeline showcasing the planning of Operation Overlord, the events of the Normandy Landings and the aftermath of the event in Portsmouth is also on display.
The 10 laser-cut silhouettes were created by Standing With Giants, and will take pride of place at the museum for 14 weeks.
Here are 19 striking pictures from the new exhibition:
1. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson
Godfrey Hammond served with the 41 Royal Marine Commando on Sword beach
D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson
Pictured is: GV of the main hall containing three of the D Day silhouettes.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland
3. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson
D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson
D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson
Elsie Nugent, a member of the ATS.
