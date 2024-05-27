D-Day hero sculptures go on display at Fort Nelson as part of new Portsmouth exhibition - 19 stunning pictures

By Joe Buncle
Published 27th May 2024, 16:50 BST
Silhouettes of soldiers and personnel who served their country during D-Day have been put on display at a poignant exhibition.

The presentation, D-Day: A Portsmouth Story, can be explored at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road since it was launched on Friday, May 24 . A timeline showcasing the planning of Operation Overlord, the events of the Normandy Landings and the aftermath of the event in Portsmouth is also on display.

D-Day 80: Son recounts father's memories of Normandy Landings

The 10 laser-cut silhouettes were created by Standing With Giants, and will take pride of place at the museum for 14 weeks.

Here are 19 striking pictures from the new exhibition:

Pictured is: Godfrey Hammond served with the 41 Royal Marine Commando on Sword beach Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-32)

1. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson

Pictured is: Godfrey Hammond served with the 41 Royal Marine Commando on Sword beach Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-32) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: GV of the main hall containing three of the D Day silhouettes.Picture: Keith Woodland

2. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson

Pictured is: GV of the main hall containing three of the D Day silhouettes.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-2)

3. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson

Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-2) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Elsie Nugent, a member of the ATS. Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-8)

4. D-Day: A Portsmouth Story at Fort Nelson

Pictured is: Elsie Nugent, a member of the ATS. Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-8) Photo: Keith Woodland

