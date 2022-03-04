Lucy Russell, from Baffins, is the founder of Southern Dance Class Awards and is holding a ‘Dance for Ukraine’ online event in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the Disasters Emergency Committee, which funds emergency aid for people in crisis.

The event will be held this Sunday, March 6 via Zoom and is a 30-minute boogie session open to all abilities and ages.

Lucy hopes it will encourage people to get their dancing shoes on and be a part of a ‘huge’ drive to support civilians affected by the Russian invasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance for Ukraine event being organised by dance teacher Lucy Russell from Baffins. The event is being held through Zoom and all donations will go to Disasters Emergency Committee.

The 32-year-old, who also runs the Petersfield Dance Festival, said: ‘With the two events that I run, I have quite a big outreach to all the local dancers.

‘I just thought, people are watching all the devastating news that’s happening, and sometimes feel like they want to do something, rather than just donating things.

‘It's good to get involved and show support and so I just thought, dancing is one of my skills, how could I use my skills to help them?’

Many people have all ready clubbed together through social media to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee on Lucy’s Just Giving page.

Poster advertising Lucy Russell's Dance for Ukraine event.

More than £100 of Lucy’s £500 target has been donated so far.

She adds: ‘It’s really important. I can’t imagine what these people in Ukraine are going through.

‘If everybody can at least do something, no matter how big or small – even if it’s just taking part in a half-an-hour dance class and donating what you can, at least everybody’s doing something.

‘There’s all the hype through donations and support now but I have no idea how long it’s going to go on for but we need to show continued support.’

If the community are eager to get involved, Lucy says she’d ‘love to do a dance class every week’ for such a great cause.

The fundraiser will take place at 6pm via Zoom and entrants will need to email Lucy on [email protected] to take part.

Donations can be made through Lucy’s Just Giving page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron