Organisations and individuals are volunteering their help through donations to those impacted.

The country is continuing to resist the Russian invasion but has seen a growing number of refugees and people in need of support.

Residents in Portsmouth and Southsea have rallied around causes to donate supplies to Ukraine. Viola Langley and a team of 10 volunteers have already sent two vans full of aid to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, with donations still coming in. Picture: Viola Langley.

Those who have answered the call for help include the Jacob’s Well Care Centre, in Gosport, with volunteers aiming to fill an lorry full of humanitarian aid to send to the region.

Lorraine Pottinger, the managing director for the charity, said they have been inundated with donations since launching their appeal on Sunday.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said it was vital people played their part to help Ukrainians in the crisis.

She added: ‘The plight of the Ukrainian people, their courage and determination to defend their freedoms, has touched us all.

Viola Langley and her team of volunteers are storing donated aid, before getting the green light to send the supplies to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, so they can be administered to the country. Picture: Viola Langley.

‘I’m so grateful to those in our local community who are ken to support.’

Collection points have been set up at Maya Delicatessen, in Fratton, during the week, and the Polish Community School, on St Mary’s Road, on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm.

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, has appealed to the armed forces community of Portsmouth to donate any unwanted or spare kit which could be delivered to the frontlines in Ukraine.

In particular, surplus ballistic helmets and vests are sought, alongside any medical and trauma supplies and ration packs.

The trade minister is setting up a donation point at the Lakeside business park, in North Harbour – supported by The News – for supplies, which can be transported to Ukraine.

Viola Langley and a team of 10 others have been gathering warm clothing, medical aid, and other essentials in Southsea.

Two vans full of aid have already been sent to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, and Ms Langley is stunned by numerous donations so far.

Donation points have been set up across Southsea, Bedhampton, and Waterlooville for people to contribute whatever they can.

Maryna Kuzmenko, a Ukrainian who has lived in Portsmouth for a year and a half, is one of the volunteers.

She said: ‘It’s huge support and I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel.

‘I’m very thankful and grateful for each bag of donations we send to Ukraine.’

L&S Waste Management in Fareham are preparing to send a van out to the Polish, Ukranian border with items that we hope will provide some comfort to those in distress.

They want clean, warm clothes for adults and children including babies. Clean sleeping bags and basic medicine such as paracetamol are also wanted along with hats, gloves, warm socks, shoes sizes seven to nine, sanitary products and sleeping bags.

They are collecting these items at their head office at Laveys Lane, Fareham, PO15 6SD. Or email them on [email protected]

Meanwhile retired soldier Shane Matthews has answered the call to arms from Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelensky, who issued an urgent plea for foreigner fighters over the weekend.

To donate to Shane’s fundraising appeal, to help pay for medical supplies and key equipment, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/operation-ukraine

A full donation wish list is available here: https://tinyurl.com/4j78rhsb

To donate cash, see https://www.withukraine.org/

