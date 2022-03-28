The daughter of 71-year-old Nick Wainwright is determined to use her grief to help other families facing the same situation - and has raised hundreds of pounds for Brain Tumour Research

Ali Houghton, 46, rallied her colleagues at food distribution company AF Blakemore & Son to take part in a three-day-long fundraiser as part of the charity’s Wear A Hat Day in memory of her dad.

When grandfather-of-one Nick first started acting differently in January 2021, doctors put it down to depression after the death of his son in March 2020.

Ali and her team at the fundraiser.

Nick’s symptoms worsened and he lost the ability to walk, so his wife, Janet, 70, took him to QA Hospital.

A CT scan showed a growth on Nick’s brain, and days later, a full body scan revealed the devastating news that the cancer was more advanced.

Ali, a finance assistant, said: ‘When Dad called us to tell us the terrible news, I knew it wasn’t good.

Nick and Janet.

‘Before he went into hospital it was as if he was dying before our eyes.’

A biopsy of the main tumour on his brain nicknamed ‘Donald Lump’ revealed Nick had cerebral metastases which often originates from outside the central nervous system near the brain and spinal cord.

Nick had five consecutive days of intensive radiotherapy.

In May, an MRI scan revealed the heartbreaking news of further growths on his liver, lungs and brain.

Nick and his family. Ali is on the right.

Nick returned home to be with his family and died on October 31, just ten months after he was diagnosed.

Ali said: ‘When I found out that brain cancer received so little government funding I felt compelled to do something.

‘If our fundraising and awareness raising can help at least one family then that’ll help knowing Dad didn’t die in vain.’

More than 15 employees from AF Blakemore’s finance department helped organise a host of fundraising activities taking place from March 23 to 25, including a bake sale, tuck shop, raffle, tombola and a sponsored leg wax.

Ali said: ‘We want to fundraise as much as possible to help find a cure and to better understand brain tumours.

‘So far, the leg wax alone has raised £326 and we’re excited to see how much more we can raise.’

