Emergency crews join forces to rescue stricken person on roof of Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth

EMERGENCY crews joined forces to save a stricken person on a roof in Old Portsmouth this afternoon.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 7:12 pm

Southsea firefighters, police and paramedics were all on hand to help in the rescue operation of a casualty on the roof of Hot Walls.

The individual was brought to safety using an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters rescue person from Hot Walls roof in Old Portsmouth. Pic Hants fire and rescue service/Twitter

The person was then transferred over to paramedics who were waiting nearby.

Police were also present during the episode.

The individual was not hurt during the incident.

Southsea Fire Station posted two pictures of the rescue feat on Twitter.

Firefighters rescue person from Hot Walls roof in Old Portsmouth. Pic Hants fire and rescue service/Twitter

The post said: ‘Good teamwork between White Watch, @SCAS999 and @PompeyPolice to rescue a casualty from the roof of the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth this afternoon.

‘Now in the caring hands of the NHS.’

