Hopping on his bike between sunrise and sunset will be Rich Harris from Waterlooville who aims to raise money for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity to help support the paediatric department.

Dad-of-three Rich, 48, is no stranger to fundraising and this challenge is the latest in a series of events inspired by his own experiences of hospital stays.

After undergoing major heart surgery three years ago, Rich vowed to take up running to get fit, completing a 10km race just four months after his surgery and a marathon the following year.

Rich Harris in 2018 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Chef Rich said: ‘I do it for the kids because, having spent time in hospital as a kid and having friends who have kids in hospital, I know how much entertainment and equipment can help and obviously the NHS only funds what's really important.

‘It is left to amazing charities to support the rest. Having had my major heart operation now and having the chance to not only live life to the full, I also have the opportunity to pay back and make sure this new lease of life counts.’

On Sunday, Rich will spend 15 hours cycling around Portsmouth and aims to change into various hilarious outfits as he meets fundraising targets.

Rich Harris from Waterlooville will be taking on a dawn to dusk cycle for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity

If he reaches £1,000, Rich has even planned to change into a wedding dress.

Rich said: ‘I’m far from fit so it will be a challenge. I have been keeping up my bike riding since last year, although it’s going to be a real test.

‘I’m not an athlete, I’m just a bloke who likes getting out in the fresh air. Fingers crossed the weather will stay nice and it should be lots of fun.’

This challenge will run alongside a charity treasure hunt which Rich has arranged around Portsmouth, after huge interest in the event last year.

The treasure hunt will take participants of all ages on a trail around Portsea Island to answer questions, take photos and discover golden nuggets.

Bespoke medals will be given out to everyone who takes part along with a small goodie bag.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-harris91 to donate and go to fb.me/e/cJrYDv1VV for information on the treasure hunt.

